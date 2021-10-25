WSFS Bank Teams Up With Local Organizations to Fight Food Insecurity Across the Region

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), today announced the launch of its 18th Annual Fall Food Drive to combat food insecurity across the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. WSFS banking office locations in the state of Delaware; Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania; and Burlington and Camden counties in New Jersey will serve as convenient food deposit centers for WSFS Associates, Customers and members of the community to donate nonperishable food items.

The pandemic has continued to intensify the need for food for millions across the country, with 42 million people, including 13 million children, estimated to be food insecure in 2021, according to Feeding America. Across the region, food insecurity rates are projected to closely mirror the nationwide projection (12.9%), with 12.3% of Delawareans, 12.0% of Pennsylvanians, and 11.7% of New Jerseyans estimated to experience food insecurity.

Now through November 19 in Pennsylvania, December 10 in New Jersey, and December 31 in Delaware, WSFS will collect nonperishable food items and donate them to organizations fighting hunger in communities the Bank serves, including:

Rolling Harvest Food Rescue (Bucks County, Pa.)

The Patrician Society (Montgomery County, Pa.)

Catholic Social Services (Philadelphia County, Pa.)

CityTeam (Delaware County, Pa.)

Sunday Breakfast Mission (Del.)

Burlington Township Food Pantry (Burlington and Camden counties, NJ)

“As we approach two years of the world being mired in a pandemic, the need for relief assistance in the region continues to increase, placing additional strain on our nonprofits to keep up with demand,” said Vernita L. Dorsey, Senior Vice President, Director of Community Strategy at WSFS Bank. “Our goal is to surpass the more than 56,000 meals the Food Drive helped raise in 2020 thanks to the generosity of our communities. We welcome everyone from across our footprint to search their hearts and pantries to make donations of nonperishable items to help those in need.”

In addition to the annual Fall Food Drive, WSFS will sponsor Preston & Steve’s Camp Out for Hunger for the fourth consecutive year to support Philabundance in their mission to drive hunger from our communities. The 24th annual Camp Out for Hunger will take place from November 1 at 6 a.m. to November 5 at 11 a.m. at Xfinity Live!

The 2021 Fall Food Drive is WSFS’ 18th annual collection. In 2020, WSFS donated more than 57,000 pounds of food to provide more than 56,000 meals to those in need thanks to the generosity of its Associates, Customers and communities. Customers and area residents are encouraged to take their nonperishable food donations to WSFS banking offices. To find the nearest WSFS Bank location, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of September 30, 2021, WSFS Financial Corporation had $15.4 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $27.6 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact:

Kyle Babcock

(215) 864-1795

kbabcock@wsfsbank.com