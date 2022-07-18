WSFS CARES Foundation Provides $15,000 in Grants to Seven Local Nonprofits in Conjunction with the Satell Institute CEO Conference

WILMINGTON, Del., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The WSFS CARES Foundation, the charitable giving arm of WSFS Bank (Nasdaq: WSFS), announced it has provided $15,000 in grants to be split among seven local nonprofit organizations as part of the Satell Institute’s recent CEO Conference “Impact 2022: A New Era in CSR.”

As Chair of this year’s CEO Conference, Rodger Levenson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of WSFS, committed to donating to various attending nonprofits.

Loree D. Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Philabundance, and Alan J. Cohn, CFP, Co-President, Co-Founder of Sage Financial Group, were given the opportunity to select the grant awardees and chose the following organizations:

Chester County Food Bank (Exton, Pa.) – $5,000

Philabundance (Philadelphia, Pa.) – $5,000

African American Chamber of Commerce (Philadelphia, Pa.) – $1,000

Coded By Kids (Philadelphia, Pa.) – $1,000

Make the World Better Foundation (Philadelphia, Pa.) – $1,000

PAR-Recycle Works (Philadelphia, Pa.) – $1,000

Philadelphia Youth Basketball (Philadelphia, Pa.) – $1,000

“It was an honor to serve as Chair of this year’s Satell Institute CEO Conference, and we thank and congratulate Loree and Alan for their contributions in making the conference a success,” said Levenson. “We are proud to provide grants to these seven deserving nonprofits whose work closely aligns with the core tenets of the WSFS CARES Foundation by investing in improving communities and fostering a spirit of inclusion and diversity.”

“During my first opportunity to participate in a Satell Institute program, I was struck by far more than the caliber of corporate and civic leaders in the room,” said Kenny Holdsman, Co-founder and CEO of Philadelphia Youth Basketball. “The quality of learning through tabletop conversations, plenary session panels, and of course the informal networking was of high value and filled with candor and generosity of spirit. I look forward to becoming more deeply involved with the work and mission of the Satell Institute. We would also like to thank Alan Cohn for selecting Philadelphia Youth Basketball as one of the organizations receiving this generous contribution from WSFS.”

“As we continue to face rising costs and rising need in Chester County, we are thankful for the support of our community, and specifically our business community partners like WSFS, Satell Institute and Philabundance,” said Andrea Youndt, Chief Executive Officer of Chester County Food Bank. “Together, we can make an impact and support our food insecure children, seniors and families in their time of need.”

About the WSFS CARES Foundation

The WSFS CARES Foundation brings WSFS’ mission of We Stand for Service® to life across the communities we serve. The mission of the WSFS CARES Foundation is to support qualified nonprofit service organizations within our regional footprint that are invested in improving communities, fostering a spirit of inclusion and diversity, and whose focus aligns with the WSFS CARES Foundation’s transformational vision. For more information, please visit https://www.wsfsbank.com/about-us/community/wsfs-foundation.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-headquartered bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of March 31, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $21.0 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $58.1 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 122 offices, 94 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (63), Delaware (39), New Jersey (18), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, WSFS Wealth® Investments, and The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

