WSFS CARES Foundation Provides $75,000 Grant to Homeland Center for Workforce Development Opportunities

May 09, 2022

WILMINGTON, Del., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The WSFS CARES Foundation, the charitable giving arm of WSFS Bank (Nasdaq: WSFS), announced it has provided a five-year grant totaling $75,000 to the Homeland Center in Harrisburg, Pa., to support the organization’s Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Academy Program.

Originally chartered as the “Home for the Friendless” in 1867 to assist widows and orphans who were homeless in Harrisburg, the Homeland Center has evolved through the years to form a licensed not-for-profit continuing care retirement community offering exceptional Personal, Skilled Nursing, Home Health, Home Care, and Hospice services. The CNA Academy Program began to come together in recent years and is now in the process of applying for the requisite Pennsylvania Department of Education requirements.

“While in the process of determining how Homeland Center can continue to provide the highest level of quality care for our Residents, Patients, and Clients, we moved in the direction of forming the CNA Academy Program,” said Barry Ramper II, NHA, President and CEO, Homeland Center and Homeland at Home. “We thank the WSFS CARES Foundation for their support, which will enable the program to provide opportunities to individuals in central Pennsylvania with an interest in senior, home, and hospice care to be educated, trained and obtain the required certifications to build successful careers.”

“Education and Leadership Development are key pillars of the WSFS CARES Foundation, and we’re proud to support innovative, community-focused workforce development opportunities like the CNA Academy Program,” said Patrick J. Ward, Executive Vice President, Pennsylvania Market President at WSFS Bank. “Much like the Homeland Center, WSFS has a storied history of supporting the community for nearly 200 years. We look forward to the transformational impact the grant will enable in training certified nursing assistants to deliver the highest quality of care to area seniors.”

The WSFS CARES Foundation will also serve as the reception sponsor for the Homeland Center’s 155th Anniversary Celebration on May 15 at the Hilton Harrisburg, which will toast 155 years of compassionate care and salute Homeland Director of Development Betty Hungerford for her remarkable two decades of service. Proceeds from the event will benefit Homeland’s benevolent care programs, which provide financial assistance for individuals in need of care.

About Homeland Center and Homeland at Home
Homeland Center and Homeland at Home is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing Skilled Nursing, Personal Care, Hospice, Home Health, and Home Care services to Residents of Central Pennsylvania. Beginning in 1867 providing services to Widows and Orphans of the Civil War, Homeland Center, a Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC), located at 1901 North Fifth Street in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania currently provides Skilled Nursing and Personal Care services to Residents from Central Pennsylvania, and beyond. Homeland at Home provides Hospice, Home Health, and Home Care services to Patients and Clients in the home, and facility setting, in a fourteen County region of Central Pennsylvania. Providing the highest level of individualized quality care and quality life to Residents, Patients, and Clients, for whom have entrusted their lives, is the current, and long standing, outcome of services provided.

About the WSFS CARES Foundation
The WSFS CARES Foundation brings WSFS’ mission of We Stand for Service® to life across the communities we serve. The mission of the WSFS CARES Foundation is to support qualified nonprofit service organizations within our regional footprint that are invested in improving communities, fostering a spirit of inclusion and diversity, and whose focus aligns with the WSFS CARES Foundation’s transformational vision. For more information, please visit https://www.wsfsbank.com/about-us/community/wsfs-foundation.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-headquartered bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of March 31, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $21.0 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $58.1 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 122 offices, 94 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (63), Delaware (39), New Jersey (18), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, WSFS Wealth® Investments, and The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact: Kyle Babcock
(215) 864-1795
kbabcock@wsfsbank.com

