WSFS Management to Hold Meetings with Analysts and Investors at Piper Sandler’s Financial Services Virtual Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

WILMINGTON, Del., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, will participate in Piper Sandler’s Financial Services Virtual Conference, August 5 and 7, 2020. Rodger Levenson, WSFS’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dominic C. Canuso, WSFS’ Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Steve Clark, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer, will host one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors.

Presentation Materials: WSFS will present the 2Q 2020 Investor Presentation, which is available on the Investor Relations section of WSFS’ website.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the greater Philadelphia region. As of June 30, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $13.6 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $20.8 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 115 offices, 90 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (54), Delaware (43), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name.  For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Dominic C. Canuso
(302) 571-6833
[email protected]
Media Contact: Rebecca Acevedo
(215) 253-5566
[email protected]

