WSFS Names Six Associates to Senior Leadership Positions

Sept. 29, 2022

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), is pleased to announce that the following six Associates from across the organization have been elevated to Senior Vice President (SVP) positions:

  • Ed Andrewlevich – SVP, Director of Analytics & Marketing Automation
  • Hugh Arbuthnot – SVP, Sr. Relationship Manager, C&I
  • Cindy Grimes – SVP, Applications & Data Services Manager
  • Rene Lopez – SVP, Audit Manager
  • Charles Nangeroni – SVP, Division Controller
  • William Womer – SVP, Sr. Relationship Manager, CRE

“These Associates from across the Company have continued to meet new challenges head on and embrace professional development and growth opportunities throughout their careers,” said Michael L. Conklin, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “These promotions are part of our continued focus developing talent and building a strong leadership pipeline as we continue to grow our Company. We thank these Associates for their dedication to living our mission, ‘We Stand for Service,’ daily and congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition. We look forward to their continued contributions to support our Customers, Communities and Company.”

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of June 30, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.6 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $60.3 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 121 offices, 94 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (62), Delaware (39), New Jersey (18), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, WSFS Wealth® Investments, and The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact: Kyle Babcock
(215) 864-1795
kbabcock@wsfsbank.com

