Santa Clara, CA, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WSO2 , the leader in digital transformation technology, has been recognized by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2023 Partner Program Guide.

“At WSO2, we know that when our partners win, we win. That’s why we’ve made it our mission to build a truly best-in-class partner program—establishing partner relationships that define a clear business value for customers, ensuring sound architecture design and the optimal performance of products, and addressing each customer’s critical success factors,” said Moses Mathuram, vice president, GSI alliances and strategic partnerships at WSO2. “Going forward, as we continue to invest in and strengthen our program, we look forward to creating even greater value for our partners, supplying them with the resources they need to earn the trust and loyalty of their end-customers.”

CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide offers essential information to solution providers, such as managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers as they explore technology manufacturers’ partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs. The 5-star rating is awarded to the companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, successful channel partnerships.

WSO2 earned its 5-star rating for the strong elements of its partner program, including financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more, all of which enables the company to play a key role in boosting partners’ long-term growth.

Most recently, WSO2 has grown its partner program by filling several key roles focused on channel enablement, allowing the company to expand upon its technical training and certification initiatives to provide a comprehensive program covering sales, presales and delivery. To date, the program has enhanced partner commissions and streamlined support to all resellers through increased field resources and distribution.

To learn more about how to become a WSO2 partner, visit wso2.com/partners .

“In today’s world, the need for innovation is greater than ever,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN’s 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel.”

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

