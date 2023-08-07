Early-stage startups are invited to join and gain access to a range of tools, services, and mentoring designed to speed up time-to-market

Santa Clara, CA, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WSO2 , the leader in digital transformation technology, today announced WSO2 for Startups , a program for empowering new app-building businesses across the world to accelerate their journeys to success. Targeted at early-stage startups building mobile or web apps for consumers, businesses, or employees, WSO2 for Startups gives fledgling businesses access to the company’s core offerings, Choreo and Asgardeo , which provide all the technology an organization needs to get its operations off the ground. Participants in the program will receive access to sample apps, product credits, support, and mentorship from a dedicated solutions architect. The benefits are designed to focus startups’ leadership teams in ways that will make them stand out in the market.

By leveraging the company’s Choreo platform, a SaaS application development suite designed to accelerate the creation of digital experiences, organizations can increase developer productivity to rapidly build, deploy, monitor, and manage a range of cloud-native applications. And as ransomware attacks increase across the globe, digital businesses can secure their multi-experience apps with WSO2’s SaaS customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution Asgardeo. Built for secure access for consumers, business partners, employees, or even APIs, Asgardeo gives developers advanced but easy-to-use tools for creating smarter, more engaging, intuitive, and data-driven digital experiences.

“We designed WSO2 for Startups with a view to accelerating time-to-market,” said Kanchana Wickremasinghe, Vice President & General Manager Choreo BU at WSO2. “Developers can reuse our B2C and B2B sample app code that has all the out-of-the-box functionality needed to create a secure cloud-native experience for users. They have expert advice at their fingertips, free support, and their Choreo and Asgardeo credits can be put towards component or infrastructure costs, meaning they enjoy a lower cost of ownership straight out of the gate.”

Upon signing up, startups receive up to $18,000 in Choreo credits, which can be used on components such as APIs, microservices, and integrations or on pass-through infrastructure costs in Choreo’s pay-as-you-go tier. Startups also receive $15,000 in Asgardeo credits, which can be used for B2C, B2B, or B2E monthly active users in Asgardeo’s professional tier.

Mentoring services include one-on-one sessions for one month with a senior architect who can identify challenges and requirements and advise on how Choreo and Asgardeo can best fit into the organization’s growth strategy. This period includes help with building a proof of concept. Startups also gain access to WSO2’s customer success team for help with setup and making sure the enterprise is getting the most out of Choreo and Asgardeo. In addition, each WSO2 for Startups member is given basic support for three months.

On top of all these benefits, the program encourages participants to use Ballerina , an open-source programming language for the cloud that makes it easier to use, combine and create network services. Ballerina is built for acceleration, allowing project teams to deliver their offerings up to three times faster when compared to those built on NodeJS, Java, or Python.

For more information about WSO2 for Startups, please visit https://wso2.com/landing/startups/ .

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables thousands of enterprises, including hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments, to drive their digital transformation journeys—executing more than 60 trillion transactions and managing over 1 billion identities annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM), these organizations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver their digital services and applications. Our open-source, API-first approach to software that runs on-premises and in the cloud helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly compose digital products to meet demand while remaining free from vendor lock-in. WSO2 has over 900 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter .

