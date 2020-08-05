WSO2 Named a Leader in “API Management Solutions, Q3 2020” Report by Independent Research Firm

WSO2 was one of five companies identified as a “Leader” in the new report evaluating API management solutions providers on 26 criteria

Mountain View, CA, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WSO2, the open source API-first integration company, today announced that it has been named by Forrester Research, Inc. as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions, Q3 2020 report1 published on August 4, 2020. The report’s findings were based on a 26-criteria evaluation of the 15 software vendors that Forrester identified as the most significant API management solution providers. WSO2 is making a reprint of the report available for download at https://wso2.com/resources/analyst-reports/the-forrester-wave-api-management-solutions-q3-2020.

The Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions, Q3 2020 report2 observed that, “As API strategies mature, enterprises better understand API business opportunities, and cloud-native application architectures take hold, REST APIs becomes less central and the ability to support a broad base of technology and business innovation will dictate which providers lead the pack. Vendors that provide the right portal strategy, rich and flexible API user engagement, API publishing that goes beyond REST APIs and embraces microservices, and strong ways to build API-based business ecosystems position themselves to successfully deliver a strong foundation for continuous digital transformation to their customers.”

Evaluating WSO2’s API Management Platform

Within the strategy category, WSO2 received scores of 5.0 out of a possible 5.0 in both the commercial model and planned enhancements criteria. Additionally, within the current offering category, WSO2 received a score of 4.80 in the ecosystems and commercial models criterion, as well as a 4.40 in the product architecture criterion.

“WSO2’s open source solution provides a broad base of feature-function,” The Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions, Q3 2020 report3 notes. The report4 goes on to observe, “Specifically, it has a flexible and configurable API user portal, a strong start going beyond REST APIs, good investments in combined API-microservices strategy (including important thought leadership on how the two relate), and strong product architecture and deployment options. Key future product priorities include REST API design, more investment in microservices and non-REST APIs, deeper service mesh integration, continuous integration/delivery (CI/CD) enhancements, and API ecosystems and product management. The solution particularly well suits buyers with strategies that combine integration, APIs, and microservices with a desire for the benefits of open source.”

“APIs are the products of the 21st Century. We have invested extensively in the technologies and business models that enable enterprises to capitalize on this fundamental shift in the API economy,” said Asanka Abeysinghe, WSO2 chief evangelist. “We are honored to be named a ‘Leader’ in The Forrester Wave: API Management Solutions, Q3 2020 report. We see it as recognition of how our WSO2 API Management Platform is delivering on our commitment to empowering API-driven digital businesses.”

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables the composable enterprise. Our open source, API-first, and decentralized approach helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly build digital products to meet demand. Customers choose us for our broad, integrated platform, approach to open source, and digital transformation methodology. The company’s hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running, and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. With offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Sri Lanka, the UK, and the US, WSO2 employs over 600 engineers, consultants, and professionals worldwide. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute over 6 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 integration technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

