HOUSTON, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced its participation in a virtual investor event hosted by Water Tower Research (“WTR”) on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 10:00 AM Central.

As part of WTR’s ongoing Fireside Chat Series, Jeff Robertson, Managing Director at WTR, will lead an in-depth conversation with Tracy Krohn, W&T’s Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Included in the discussion will be a variety of important topics, such as capital allocation as a risk management tool to maximize free cash flow; sourcing and transacting on accretive producing asset acquisitions in the Gulf of Mexico; partnership structures to manage risks; and managing the balance sheet for opportunistic acquisitions and returning cash to shareholders.

Investors and other interested parties can access the event by registering in advance at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_d3UI0fIuRte0Hwbwv4DwMg#/registration

The presentation will also be available through W&T’s web site, www.wtoffshore.com, on the “Overview” page under the “Investors” tab.

