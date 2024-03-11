HOUSTON, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — W&T Offshore, Inc. (“W&T” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WTI) today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 36th Annual Roth Conference to be held in Dana Point, California from March 17-19, 2024. Tracy W. Krohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Sameer Parasnis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in the Conference and host one-on-one meetings with investors during the event. An updated investor presentation will be posted on the Company’s web site at www.wtoffshore.com in the “Investors” section on the “Presentations” page prior to the event.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had working interests in 53 fields in federal and state waters (which include 44 fields in federal waters and nine in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 597,100 gross acres (440,000 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 435,600 gross acres on the conventional shelf, approximately 153,500 gross acres in the deepwater and 8,000 gross acres in Alabama state waters. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.