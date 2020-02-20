W&T Offshore Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Breaking News
HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) today announced the timing of its fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings release and conference call.

The Company said it will issue its year-end 2019 earnings release on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, after the close of trading and host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results on Thursday morning, March 5, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties may participate by dialing (877) 270-2148. International parties may dial (412) 902-6510. Participants should request to be joined to the “W&T Offshore, Inc. Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast and available on W&T Offshore’s website at www.wtoffshore.com under “Events Calendar.” An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call. 

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 54 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 837,500 gross acres, including approximately 605,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 232,500 gross acres in the deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com

CONTACT:

Al Petrie
Investor Relations Coordinator
[email protected]
713-297-8024

Janet Yang
EVP & CFO
[email protected]
713-624-7326

