HOUSTON, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) today announced the timing of its second quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call.

The Company said it will issue its second quarter 2023 earnings release on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, after the close of trading on the NYSE and host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results on Wednesday morning, August 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.)

Interested parties may participate by dialing (844) 739-3797. International parties may dial (412) 317-5713. Participants should request to be joined to the “W&T Offshore, Inc. Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast and available on W&T Offshore’s website at www.wtoffshore.com under “Investors.” An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had working interests in 47 fields (39 in federal waters and eight in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 625,000 gross acres (457,000 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with 8,000 gross acres in Alabama State waters, 458,000 gross acres on the conventional shelf and 159,000 gross acres in the deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.

