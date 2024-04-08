Leading expert to launch new range of cybersecurity software

Sean Plankey WTW Global Leader Cybersecurity Software WTW Appoints Sean Plankey Global Leader Cybersecurity Software

LONDON, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Sean Plankey as Global Leader Cybersecurity Software. In this new role, Plankey, a leading cybersecurity expert, will spearhead the commercialization of WTW’s innovative cybersecurity software.

Commenting on Plankey’s appointment, WTW CEO, Carl Hess, said, “Innovation and technology are central to WTW’s strategy and client offering. As organizations face increasing cyber risks and the need to safeguard data in the digital age, it is crucial to stay ahead. WTW is proud to be at the forefront of developing cutting-edge cybersecurity software, which we are now poised to bring to market for the benefit of our clients.”

Plankey is one of the United States’ foremost cybersecurity experts who has built cybersecurity products across multiple Silicon Valley start-ups, most recently at Bedrock Systems, and advised leaders at the White House, U.S. Cyber Command, Silicon Valley and some of the world’s largest global corporations.

Plankey has a Master of Science, Computers and Information Technology from the University of Pennsylvania and an undergraduate degree from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organisations sharpen their strategy, enhance organisational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximise performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success – and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media contact

Miles Russell

[email protected]

+44 (0) 7903262118

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/362e564f-c609-4b21-bf59-3dce39c061b1