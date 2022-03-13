WTW announces withdrawal from Russia

ARLINGTON, Va., March 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WTW, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced it will withdraw from all of its businesses in Russia.

Carl Hess, WTW’s CEO, said, “We continue to be dismayed by the crisis in Ukraine. WTW remains steadfast in our support for all our colleagues and their families in the region who have been affected. We wholeheartedly wish for a peaceful solution. WTW intends to transfer ownership of our Russian businesses to local management who will operate independently in the Russian market. While we strongly believe this is the right decision, it was not made in haste nor without consideration for our dedicated Russian colleagues.”

