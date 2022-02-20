Breaking News
WTW takes the top spot in Advisen’s annual innovation Pacesetter Index

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WTW (Willis Towers Watson, NASDAQ: WTW) has been awarded the number one spot in Advisen’s annual innovation Pacesetter Index. The company topped the Index having launched 16 new products and services in 2021.

Carl Hess, CEO at WTW, said: “WTW is delighted to be recognized for our growing investment in innovation. It’s a testament to the resilience and commitment of our colleagues who have remained totally focused on delivering for our clients in these uncertain times. While recent events have challenged WTW and our clients alike, our company’s unique perspective and capabilities continue to help organizations achieve success in the face of an ever-changing risk landscape. As we look to the future, this recognition reinforces our credentials and our dedication to delivering innovative and actionable solutions for today’s complex challenges in people, risk, and capital.”

The Pacesetter Index is Advisen’s annual recognition of product innovation in the P&C insurance industry. Advisen (a provider of data, media and technology solutions for the commercial P&C insurance market) has been recording and publishing new-product announcements since 2008.

About WTW
At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media contact

Lauren David | lauren.david@willistowerswatson.com

GlobeNewswire
