Wuhan virus does not appear to be as deadly as SARS, Singapore PM says

Singapore’s prime minister said on Friday that the city-state was well prepared to tackle the Wuhan flu virus, adding that it did not appear to be as deadly as the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) pandemic.
