NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers,” “WW,” or the “Company”) today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences.

Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 4:55 pm ET

New York, NY

Presenters: Heather Stark, Chief Financial Officer and Gary Foster, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 3:35 pm ET

New York, NY

Presenters: Sima Sistani, Chief Executive Officer and Heather Stark, Chief Financial Officer

The presentations will be accessible via live audio webcast on the Company’s corporate website at corporate.ww.com in the Investors section under Presentations and Events. An archive of the webcasts will be available on this site for 30 days.

