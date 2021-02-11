WW Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) will release its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

WW will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day. During the conference call, Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nicholas Hotchkin, Chief Operating Officer, and Amy O’Keefe, Chief Financial Officer will discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2020 results and answer questions from the investment community.

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s corporate website, corporate.ww.com, in the Investors section under Presentations and Events. Supplemental investor materials will also be available in the same location prior to the start of the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for approximately 90 days.

