WW to Present at the BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Leveraged Finance Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WW International, Inc. (Nasdaq: WW) today announced that it will present at the following virtual investor conference.
BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Leveraged Finance Conference
Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET
Presenter: Amy O’Keefe, Chief Financial Officer
The presentation will be accessible via live audio webcast on the Company’s corporate website at corporate.ww.com in the Investors section under Presentations and Events. An archive of the webcast will be available on this site for 30 days.
About WW International, Inc.
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) is a human-centric technology company powered by the world’s leading commercial weight management program. As a global wellness company, we inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our comprehensive digital app, expert Coaches and engaging experiences, members follow our proven, sustainable, science-based program focused on food, activity, mindset and sleep. Leveraging nearly six decades of expertise in nutritional and behavioral change science, providing real human connection and building inspired communities, our purpose is to democratize and deliver holistic wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.
For more information, contact:
Corey Kinger
corey.kinger@ww.com
