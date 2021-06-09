WWF Launches “Forests Forward,” a Global Program to Help Companies Deliver Lasting Science-Driven Strategies to Benefit Nature, Climate and People

Participants include HP Inc.; International Paper Company; Kimberly-Clark; Lowe’s Companies, Inc.; and Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Washington, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today World Wildlife Fund (WWF) launched “Forests Forward,” a new program that engages with companies and other stakeholders around the globe to deliver effective nature-based strategies for forests that help achieve their business and sustainability goals. Working together, WWF and participating businesses aim to realize meaningful, long-term benefits for nature, climate and people. Companies in Forests Forward will also gain a better understanding of how to mitigate sourcing, climate and social risks while demonstrating leadership and building resilient supply chains for the future.

To date, five of the world’s foremost companies have signed on as Forests Forward participants in the United States. They include HP Inc.; International Paper Company; Kimberly-Clark; Lowe’s Companies, Inc.; and Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen a groundswell of ambition from companies that want to take action for forests to deliver on their nature and climate commitments,” said Kerry Cesareo, WWF’s senior vice president for forests. “What’s needed is the guidance to pair this ambition with meaningful actions to reduce companies’ footprints and provide landscape opportunities grounded in science and respect for local communities. That’s what Forests Forward aims to do. The program gives companies opportunities to scale up action on forests and confront some of the biggest threats facing our planet today. And these actions are not one-off solutions. They drive real, lasting change that makes a tangible difference in people’s lives and the health of our natural world.”

The Forests Forward program focuses on three pillars for engagement:

Landscape Opportunities for Nature, Climate and Communities. For companies seeking to enhance the health of forests, contribute to climate solutions and improve community well-being, WWF provides unique opportunities to support rigorous nature-based solutions in critically important forest landscapes around the world to deliver these benefits. Examples of these landscapes include Brazil’s Atlantic Forest; Sabah, Malaysia; and the southeastern United States; among others.

For companies seeking to enhance the health of forests, contribute to climate solutions and improve community well-being, WWF provides unique opportunities to support rigorous nature-based solutions in critically important forest landscapes around the world to deliver these benefits. Examples of these landscapes include Brazil’s Atlantic Forest; Sabah, Malaysia; and the southeastern United States; among others. Responsible Supply Chains for the Future. WWF helps businesses design and implement responsible supply chain strategies for companies with product or packaging sourcing that can impact forests.

WWF helps businesses design and implement responsible supply chain strategies for companies with product or packaging sourcing that can impact forests. Improved Forest Management. WWF works with businesses that manage forests to implement strategies that boost those forests’ ability to sustain biodiversity, benefit global climate and support local communities.

Forests Forward also offers regular access to WWF scientific experts, peer-to-peer interactions, and opportunities to learn about important forest issues and support public policies that benefit forests.

Forests are essential to life on Earth, yet they are being destroyed at an alarming rate. In fact, a recent WWF report found that an area roughly the size of California was lost to deforestation in the tropics and subtropics between 2004 and 2017. The new Forests Forward program is central to WWF’s mission to stop deforestation and forest degradation and protect biodiversity while promoting sustainable livelihoods.

Along with the five companies headquartered in the United States, the first set of businesses signing up for the Forests Forward global program includes major market actors IKEA, Mandarin Oriental and Sofidel Spa, alongside companies operating in important forest producing countries: The ALPI Group, Bois et Scierie du Gabon (BSG), Companie des Bois du Gabon, Gabon Wood Industry (GWI), Gabonaise d’Exploitation de Bois (GEB), Interholco, The Navigator Company, The New Forests Company, Stora Enso Oyj., Suzano S/A and Veracel.

Businesses interested in joining Forests Forward can contact [email protected] to learn more.

Quote Sheet:

“At HP, we understand and accept the science indicating this next decade is the most critical moment in time for addressing climate change and know that forests play a key role in a global solution. We are excited about the opportunity to share and learn from challenges and successes with like-minded organizations interested in taking leadership action on nature-based solutions.”

– Ellen Jackowski, Chief Sustainability & Social Impact Officer, HP Inc.

“Science matters. Planting trees alone is not enough to meet our Vision 2030 commitments to the health of forests or climate. We’re excited to be a part of Forests Forward to deepen our understanding and practice of integrating science into our decision-making and to implement solutions that deliver positive results for people and the planet.”

– Sophie Beckham, Chief Sustainability Officer, International Paper Company

“Forests are more than the trees they contain and not all forests are created equal in terms of the carbon and biodiversity benefits they provide. As the world faces the twin climate and biodiversity crises, we welcome the opportunity to collaborate with WWF and like-minded companies ready to take leadership action on climate, biodiversity and Indigenous rights through their forest sourcing practices.”

– David Chaffin, Ph.D., Global Responsible Materials Sourcing Lead, Kimberly-Clark

###

About World Wildlife Fund (WWF)

WWF is one of the world’s leading conservation organizations, working for 60 years in nearly 100 countries to help people and nature thrive. With the support of more than 5 million supporters worldwide, WWF is dedicated to delivering science-based solutions to preserve the diversity and abundance of life on Earth, halt the degradation of the environment, and combat the climate crisis. Visit worldwildlife.org to learn more; follow @WWFNews on Twitter to keep up with the latest conservation news; and sign up for our newsletter and news alerts here.

CONTACT: Lorin Hancock World Wildlife Fund [email protected]