WWP Beauty Launches Sustainable, Refillable Stock Packaging Collection

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

New “Refill Revolution” collection of refillable packaging solutions offers greater sustainable impact and a circular design system

Los Angeles, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WWP Beauty, a world-class, full-service supplier to the global beauty industry, has launched its new, Refill Revolution collection featuring a series of refillable packaging solutions that reduce carbon emissions, promote a more circular design system, and sparks joy for environmentally-conscious brands and consumers through reduced waste and packaging.

Each of the components in this collection features a refillable design with measured carbon emissions reduction targeting different categories of beauty.

  • Refill Revolution Airless Pens: Features touchless, sensorial, and integrated applicators that reduce carbon emissions by up to 60% after three refills. The applicator options include a cooling metal roller ball applicator for spot treatments and eye serums, a triple micro rollerball applicator for targeted eye and lip treatments, and an oval brush applicator for concealers and liquid complexion products. The smart, low-profile design of these pens makes them an easy refill system to integrate into an existing cosmetic line.

 

  • Refill Revolution Multi-Use Face Stick: A patented, award-winning design that produces 72% fewer GHG emissions after three refills when compared to a standard, non-refillable face stick of the same size and shape. Additionally, this component features a multi-purpose, direct-apply design that produces minimal refill waste and can be made with PCR content. A great option for color cosmetic and skincare formulations.
  • Refill Revolution Multi-Use Body Stick: A patent-pending, award-winning design featuring an intuitive, easy-to-use refillable system with a mono-material refill cartridge and the option to add PCR content. This component reduces GHG emissions by up to 71% after three refills and is an ideal option for body care, personal care and hygiene products, and skincare.
  • Refill Revolution Powered Up Pump: A keepsake design that preserves formula integrity is easy to refill, and has the option to add PCR content for increased sustainability claims. Can be used for color cosmetics, skincare, and haircare products.
  • Refill Revolution Refill & Go Bottle: A portable, compact design that can be easily refilled and taken on the go. With this component, the options for refilling are endless, and it can be used for a wide range of cream or gel-based formulas in color cosmetics, skincare, body care, personal care, and haircare.

“This collection of intuitive refillable packaging was designed with components that could be used across all categories of beauty to show brands the possibilities of applying a refillable program to their existing line,” said Michael Tognetti, Senior Director, Global Sustainability,  WWP Beauty. “Using our Eco-Analyzer tool, we have generated validated sustainability claims and carbon emissions reduction percentages to show our customers the sustainable impact refillable packaging has.”  

The new Refill Revolution collection further demonstrates WWP Beauty’s commitment to producing new solutions for its customer and working towards creating a more sustainable, clean, and inclusive future.

About WWP Beauty

WWP Beauty is committed to developing future-focused, sustainable solutions for the global beauty industry through close collaboration, exceptional agility, and unparalleled scale. The company’s full-service offering of formula, packaging, and accessories, paired with their in-house manufacturing capabilities allow them to stand out as the source for everything beauty. Through a worldwide team of beauty experts that span across North America, EMEA, and APAC, WWP Beauty offers their customers global support at the local level. To learn more, visit our website at www.wwpbeauty.com.  

