Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / WWP Beauty Partners with Oceanworks® to Launch New Ocean Plastic Tube.

WWP Beauty Partners with Oceanworks® to Launch New Ocean Plastic Tube.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

WWP Beauty’s new Ocean Plastic Tube helps keep oceans safe and beaches clean, highlighting the beauty of plastic diversion.

WWP Beauty Partners with Oceanworks® to Launch New Ocean Plastic Tube.

WWP Beauty’s new Ocean Plastic Tube helps keep oceans safe and beaches clean, highlighting the beauty of plastic diversion.
WWP Beauty’s new Ocean Plastic Tube helps keep oceans safe and beaches clean, highlighting the beauty of plastic diversion.

WWP Beauty Partners with Oceanworks® to Launch New Ocean Plastic Tube.

WWP Beauty’s new Ocean Plastic Tube helps keep oceans safe and beaches clean, highlighting the beauty of plastic diversion.
WWP Beauty’s new Ocean Plastic Tube helps keep oceans safe and beaches clean, highlighting the beauty of plastic diversion.

Los Angeles, CA, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WWP Beauty, a world-class full-service supplier to the global beauty industry, has announced it is collaborating with Oceanworks® to help customers incorporate recycled ocean plastics in their products. Recycled ocean and ocean-bound plastics are those recovered from the ocean, waterways, and ocean-bound collection zones within 50 km of a coastline. With at least 8 million tons of plastic entering the world’s oceans every year, WWP Beauty is committed to doing its part through the creation of new packages that pair the Oceanworks®, Ocean Plastic with its eco-friendly packaging designs.

Recently, WWP Beauty also announced the launch of its first-to-market Ocean Plastic 70% tube made from ocean-bound plastic waste which promotes a more circular beauty system. This tube was created using ocean bound waste that has been recovered and recycled from Asian shores. The tube features 77% fewer CO2e emissions per piece and 12% less plastic, in comparison to a traditional tube of the same size. Its lightweight, mono-material design features a RIC 2 claim and ultimately helps divert plastic waste from reaching the oceans to protect the planet. Oceanworks® will also provide source validation so that brands can confidently and transparently share the story and impact of these materials.

“Expanding our collaboration with Oceanworks® aligns closely with our sustainability commitments as a leading cosmetic supplier to the global beauty industry. We are committed to helping customers meet their sustainability goals, through new sustainable technologies and the ability to give our customers access to this exciting and highly demanded material. Through this partnership with Oceanworks® we can help our customers create customized packaging solutions that divert plastic waste from entering the oceans helping to keep our oceans safe and our beaches clean,” said Jennifer Adams, WWP Beauty CEO.

Sea Plastic Differently®

About Oceanworks®

Oceanworks® is a digital marketplace connecting local recycled plastic supply with global demand to keep plastic out of the ocean. The marketplace offers 100s of ocean and averted plastic resins, textiles, and products from trusted suppliers worldwide. Oceanworks® quality standards allow customers to purchase with confidence and the capacity of the global network provides security at scale. Customers, brands and suppliers that use the Oceanworks® Guarantee become part of a larger solution – a circular economy to end ocean plastic. To learn more visit oceanworks.co.

 

About WWP Beauty

WWP Beauty is committed to developing future-focused, sustainable solutions for the global beauty industry through close collaboration, exceptional agility, and unparalleled scale. The company’s full-service offering of formula, packaging, and accessories, paired with their in-house manufacturing capabilities allow them to stand out as the source for everything beauty. Through a worldwide team of beauty experts that spans across North America, EMEA, and APAC, WWP Beauty offers its customers global support at the local level. To learn more, visit our website at www.wwpbeauty.com.  

Attachments

  • WWP Beauty Partners with Oceanworks® to Launch New Ocean Plastic Tube.
  • WWP Beauty Partners with Oceanworks® to Launch New Ocean Plastic Tube. 
CONTACT: Musa Dias
WWP Beauty 
609 712 7476
musa@wwpbeauty.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.