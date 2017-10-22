Wyland Foundation key partnerships with UN Environment and The Toro Company put focus on careful management of global water resources

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For more than 20 years the Wyland Foundation has been a leader in the effort to bring people together for clean water and healthy oceans. In 2018, the foundation will amplify its outreach through key partnerships, including UN Environment and The Toro Company, and a unique suite of programs designed to raise awareness about water conservation at the local, national, and global levels.

Founded in 1993 by internationally renowned artist and conservationist Wyland, the foundation uses live events, traveling exhibitions, public art, and large-scale community engagement campaigns such as the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, to inform and inspire people of all ages to promote a reliable supply of clean fresh water and a healthy marine environment.

“With the many pressures the world faces today from water scarcity and issues related to environmental health, it’s vitally important for NGOs, companies, and governments to work together to find practical solutions,” Wyland says. “The foundation’s broad array of partners, such as UN Environment and the Toro Company, are a great example of our far reaching efforts to engage people everywhere about these important issues.”

As a worldwide leader in the development of innovative water-preservation technologies, the Toro Company has been the exclusive irrigation sponsor of the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation and is known for its “state of the future” technologies in their smart controllers, high efficiency spray nozzles and drip irrigation products in residential, commercial and agricultural applications. The company’s shared commitment to reducing the overall consumption of water and conserving this precious resource is a testament to the power of smart partnerships toward making water conservation a daily behavior for more citizens.

In its efforts to reach a broader global audience, the foundation’s latest program, the Wyland World Water Pledge in partnership with UN Environment, the agency responsible for coordinating environmental activities for the United Nations, will tie directly to the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development for the lasting protection of the planet and its natural resources, including Goals 6 (Clean Water), 11 (Sustainable Communities), 12 (Responsible Consumption), 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life On Land). The Wyland World Water Pledge will work closely with UN Environment’s North America office and tie to research and efforts currently underway by the UN Environment’s Global Programme of Action for the Protection of the Marine Environment from Land-based Activities. The GPA is the only global initiative directly addressing the connectivity between terrestrial, freshwater, coastal and marine ecosystems.

The Wyland World Water Pledge (wylandworldwaterpledge.com), includes an online tool that connects people from all nations to a digital commons of UN Environment identified water-based issues and challenges (hotspots) around the world, and encourages residents to make a series of pledges online to save water, cut pollution, promote healthy habitats, and consume more sustainably. At the conclusion of the pledge, participants can see the potential individual and collective impact of those commitments over the next year in the form of gallons of water saved, reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, and reduced pollution, and share that information through their communities and interconnected social networks. With support from leading organizations and scientists such as Dr. Sylvia Earle, the Wyland World Water Pledge will grow and evolve over the next decade to meet the changing conditions of the world’s marine resources.

