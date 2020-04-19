Wynn Resorts Chief Executive Officer Matt Maddox on Sunday called on the Nevada governor to begin to reopen the Las Vegas Strip in mid- to late May with extensive safety measures in place, assuming the state is in line with certain benchmarks around the spread of the coronavirus.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Wynn Resorts CEO calls for Las Vegas Strip to conditionally reopen in mid- to late May - April 19, 2020
- As U.S. coronavirus deaths top 40,000, governors tell Trump it’s too soon to reopen America - April 19, 2020
- As coronavirus cases rise in U.S. hot spots, governors tell Trump it’s too soon to reopen America - April 19, 2020