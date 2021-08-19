Wyre Joins Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program

Breaking News
San Francisco, CA, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) Wyre, a leading fiat-to-crypto and payment infrastructure company, has to date processed millions of Visa credit and debit card transactions from 60 countries. Today, Wyre announced a deepening of that collaboration with Visa. Through its acceptance into Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program, Wyre will gain unprecedented access to Visa technology and resources, leveraging the reach, capabilities, and security of Visa to build the next generation of fintech innovations.

Through Visa Fast Track, Wyre will be able to provide additional functionality to Wyre’s users, allowing them to seamlessly move money between crypto and fiat with two new offramp offerings. Firstly, Wyre’s push-to-debit program will enable instant payouts of crypto holdings to users’ bank accounts via their Visa debit cards. Furthermore, Wyre’s card issuance program will enable users to safely and conveniently convert and spend their Wyre-hosted balances in realtime on newly-issued Visa debit cards, advancing Wyre’s commitment to bring crypto to the masses.

Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program provides startups like Wyre direct access to Visa’s growing partner network as well as its experts who can help expand their business in the most efficient way possible. Learn more about Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program at https://partner.visa.com/site/programs/fintech-program.html.

“We want to serve as the bridge between the crypto ecosystem and our global network of 70 million merchants,” said Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto at Visa. “We’re excited to work with platforms like Wyre, which are working to make it easier for users to spend from their digital currency balance— anywhere Visa is accepted.”

“Joining Visa’s Fast Track Program enables us to double down on our mission to bring crypto to the masses. Our relationship with Visa makes it simple for end users to easily and safely spend their cryptocurrency balance. Wyre has always placed an enormous emphasis on security and we are delighted that we have a direct relationship with Visa, as well as having support and resources from them as we scale” said Wyre CEO, Ioannis Giannaros.

About Wyre

Wyre is the leading fiat-to-crypto and payment infrastructure company for the crypto ecosystem. Focusing on developers, the company provides easy-to-integrate APIs which enable thousands of developers to bring crypto to the masses. The company has “on-ramped” over 15 million end-users to their partners and has processed over $10B in payments since inception. “Checkout”, Wyre’s flagship product, is the world’s fastest fiat-to-crypto gateway and has helped hundreds of crypto applications better reach their customers. Wyre has been an active player in the crypto space since 2013, supporting customers in over 100 countries worldwide, and empowering them with seamless access to blockchain technology. For more information, please visit www.sendwyre.com

