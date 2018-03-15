Wytec International Hires Robert Merola as Chief Technology Officer

SAN ANTONIO, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wytec International, Inc., a hybrid developer of 5G broadband networks utilizing both wired and wireless technology, today announced Robert Merola as its Chief Technology Officer. Merola will oversee technical advances for the Company’s unique Small Cell technology called the LPN-16 (Light Post Node). Small Cells are in response to increased global data traffic and touted by experts as a key component to the development of the next generation of cellular networks and poised to increase to 11 million units by 2025 representing $10 billion by 2019. Merola will lead the engineering team to file for additional patent applications and assist sales management with product management. Previously, Merola was CTO for Wytec International from July 2012 to January 2015.

During his tenure with Wytec, Merola authored the invention of the LPN-16 multichannel transmission system – a flexible, small cell platform affixed to utility poles utilizing millimeter wave technology capable of rapidly delivering and deploying numerous 5G technologies. Subsequently, in November 2017, the LPN-16 was granted a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office under patent no. 9,807,032.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Bob return to Wytec as we launch these solution-sets that will provide transformative improvements to our business,” said William Gray, CEO and president, Wytec International Inc. “Ultimately, Bob’s experience and vision will help Wytec provide inherent economic benefits for business and city governments through new and innovative technologies tied to 5G networks and Smart City initiatives.”

Merola brings more than 25 years in the telecommunications industry with direct experience in designing, developing and building citywide networks. Prior to rejoining the company, Merola was the vice president of business development with Goodman Networks and responsible for nationwide sales of its Distributed Antenna System (DAS).

About Wytec International, Inc.

Wytec International, Inc. was founded in 2011 as a Nevada-based corporation with corporate offices in San Antonio, Texas. The company’s primary business focus is developing next-generation fixed and mobile wireless broadband technologies in support of the upcoming fifth Generation (5G) Networks designed to supplement the current 4G LTE Networks. The International Telecommunication Union’s standards are aimed to support a minimum of one gigabit of data transfer to fixed and mobile wireless end users, utilizing a variety of licensed and unlicensed frequencies for hand-held smart devices such as smartphones, laptops and tablets. It is also designed to support Machine to Machine (M2M) applications and high-speed services included in the upcoming “Internet of Things” mobile data marketplace.

