Xactly Accelerates Growth and Market Momentum in Europe

Company Continues to Expand SPM Platform Capabilities, Increase Employee and Customer Base and Further Establish Leadership Position

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xactly , the leading innovator of sales performance management (SPM) software, today announced that the company has accelerated its growth in Europe by over 100 percent year-over-year and has also established a presence in other European markets, including France and Germany. The company added a multitude of new customers in the region who are leveraging planning, quota and territory management and incentive compensation tools as well as accessing real-time data to accelerate growth across their entire business.

“We knew that by re-thinking how we were leveraging our incentives it would give us an edge in our rapidly changing market,” said Hugh Murray, Regional Operations Director, Global Radio. “By using Xactly, we are actually transforming our business by creating plans that drive the right behaviors, to hit our targets, retain our top performers and attract ‘A’ players. What we didn’t realize was that by using data effectively and leveraging a sales performance management platform that we were actually changing the game for our industry by setting higher standards for performance.”

In the last year, Xactly has doubled the number of countries in which it operates, including Australia, Bengaluru, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. To keep pace with local and regional demand, Xactly also grew their employee base in the UK by 39 percent. This growth trajectory represents a significant milestone for the company, sets a strong foundation for continued momentum into 2020 and highlights Xactly’s strong commitment to global expansion.

“Companies all over the world are increasingly demanding solutions that enable them to transform their sales organizations and deliver more,” said Chris Cabrera, founder and CEO of Xactly. “Leaders need visibility, analysis and insight into the entire sales management process in order to keep up with the rapid pace of change and increased competition. Our platform not only reduces errors and increases efficiency, but also leverages data to provide businesses with unparalleled insights and stronger revenue.”

Xactly was also recently recognized as a leader in Ventana Research’s 2019 Value Index Sales Performance Management , a quantified, research-based index evaluating technology providers and products. This recent award adds to the growing list of accolades that Xactly has received from leading industry analyst firms including Gartner and Forrester.

The company will announce additional developments at Xactly Unleashed Europe , the ultimate SPM Summit, taking place Oct 21-22 in London. The summit is designed to arm organizations with the strategy, best practices, and technology needed to unleash their team’s potential and inspire the highest level of performance.

About Xactly

Xactly delivers a scalable, cloud-based enterprise platform for planning and incenting sales organizations, including sales quota and territory planning, incentive compensation management, and predictive analytics. Using this powerful sales performance management (SPM) portfolio, customers mitigate risk, accelerate sales performance, and increase business agility. Combined with Xactly Insights™– the industry’s only empirical big data platform, Xactly empowers companies with real-time compensation insights and benchmarking data that maximize the bottom line. With an open, standards-based architecture, Xactly seamlessly integrates within an enterprise’s existing infrastructure, with the ability to work with any ERP, CRM, or HCM application, while meeting the highest enterprise standards in security, reliability, and privacy.

