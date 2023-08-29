Xactly AI Copilot Empowers Revenue Organizations with Unparalleled Insights and Optimization Opportunities

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xactly, the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, today unveiled Xactly AI Copilot, an AI engine poised to revolutionize the way businesses manage and optimize their revenue processes. Backed by 18 years of proprietary and empirical performance data, Xactly AI Copilot is the industry’s first generative AI engine of its kind, granting revenue organizations unprecedented productivity boosts and streamlined workflows between stakeholders invested in the end-to-end revenue process.

In times of economic uncertainty, organizations face the challenge of accomplishing more with fewer resources and minimal guidance, making it crucial for businesses to find ways to work more effectively. Xactly AI Copilot augments Xactly’s leading Intelligent Revenue Platform, further addressing the challenges faced by sales, compensation administrators, finance, and revenue operations teams. By eliminating the need to navigate multiple systems, dashboards, and offline processes, Xactly AI Copilot presents insights in a contextual manner, ensuring information is delivered in the most meaningful way for each user’s workflow. This announcement comes on the heels of Xactly’s recent customer recognition and third consecutive win as the “Best Predictive Analytics Solution” in the Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards.

“At Xactly, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Arnab Mishra, Chief Operating Officer at Xactly. “The accolades we’ve received for our innovations, along with the launch of Xactly AI Copilot, serve as a testament to our dedication to empowering organizations with cutting-edge technologies.”

Xactly AI Copilot addresses the diverse needs of different stakeholders across the revenue lifecycle:

Sales professionals benefit from simplified performance insights and analysis, as well as prompts that uncover hidden opportunities and risks.

benefit from simplified performance insights and analysis, as well as prompts that uncover hidden opportunities and risks. Compensation administrators experience increased operational efficiencies through proactive AI-driven tools that identify potential problems and take action.

experience increased operational efficiencies through proactive AI-driven tools that identify potential problems and take action. Finance professionals gain immediate visibility into financial risks and can make strategic course corrections.

gain immediate visibility into financial risks and can make strategic course corrections. Revenue operation leaders leverage insights and industry trends to optimize pay-for-performance, and design motivating compensation plans aligned with strategic objectives.

“We believe optimizing the revenue process requires an integrated approach across planning, compensation, and forecasting, fostering collaboration among sales, compensation, finance, and revenue operations,” said Christopher Li, VP of Strategy at Xactly. “Unlocking insights at the intersection of these domains presents transformative opportunities for businesses.”

Xactly AI Copilot for compensation is entering the pilot phase soon, and it will expand to Xactly’s other key revenue processes in the near future, including forecasting and planning, enabling sales reps to optimize sales execution and coaching, and finance and operations leaders to effectively model go-to-market strategies.

About Xactly

Xactly was founded by a sales leader, for salespeople everywhere. Xactly’s AI-powered Intelligent Revenue Platform gives Revenue Operations teams the data they need to power sales leaders to plan with agility, motivate with intention and predict with conviction. We are on a mission to transform the sales industry with AI to power reps and leaders to deliver results regardless of circumstances. To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in intelligent revenue, follow us on LinkedIn, and visit https://www.xactlycorp.com .

