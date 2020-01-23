Xactly Launches ‘Xactly Show Me’ to Enhance User Experience by Aligning Analytics to Business Results

New add-on solution embeds training into Xactly Platform, bridges knowledge gaps and boosts adoption

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xactly , the leading innovator of Sales Performance Management (SPM) software, today announced the release of ‘Xactly Show Me’, a built-in product functionality within the Xactly platform that enables customers to improve onboarding time, increase administrator knowledge, and boost user adoption. The technology— which is powered by Pendo Adopt, an OEM product from Pendo—integrates employee training directly inside Xactly to help customers confidently manage every stage of their SPM journey, including the ability to personalize content, standardize policies, and improve the overall user experience. Both companies endeavor to create software that customers love with the data analytics they need to better understand and guide optimal decision making.

Organizations today suffer from a lack of standardization around compensation rules, policies, and timelines, preventing them from managing internal change and driving the right behaviors. According to Kronos Incorporated , more than half (55 percent) of organizations say they do not measure the effectiveness of onboarding programs, hindering accountability and preventing the opportunity for improvement. Moreover, onboarding and knowledge-sharing among compensation administrators and sales representatives/leaders has been fragmented.

With ‘Xactly Show Me,’ end-users can get the guidance they need, in the context of their daily workflow, specific to their roles and requirements. Administrators are empowered to create content in the form of tooltips, lightboxes, banners, step-by-step guides and more. End-users can leverage these new assets in the form of tutorials, surveys, videos, etc. to better understand their compensation plans.

With ‘Xactly Show Me,’ companies have access to the following capabilities:

Onboard – Smooth the transition for new users by building content to help the process.

– Smooth the transition for new users by building content to help the process. Personalize – Share notifications, images, and other content with the user directly in the app.

– Share notifications, images, and other content with the user directly in the app. Train – Ensure understanding with relevant customizable content.

– Ensure understanding with relevant customizable content. Analyze – Track what resonates the best with end-users, allowing administrators to identify gaps in usage, and make adjustments as needed.

“Investing in people and building a deep culture of learning is a critical part of moving the needle to reach broader business goals,” said Bernie Kassar, chief customer officer of Xactly Corporation. “‘Xactly Show Me’ delivers on this by ensuring that the onboarding process is quick and efficient and helps reduce the learning curve and utilize the SPM platform to its utmost potential.”

“Enterprise software is a big investment for most companies—ROI is contingent on employees using the tools to do their jobs. Pendo Adopt is designed to help companies provide the training required to drive quick and effective employee usage and adoption,” said Todd Olson, co-founder and CEO of Pendo. “‘Xactly Show Me’ is a perfect example of Pendo Adopt in action, ensuring Xactly customers get the most value out of their software investment.”

To learn more about the add-on, please visit here .

About Pendo

Pendo is a product cloud that helps digital product teams and application owners deliver software experiences that users love. Pendo customers include the world’s leading software companies and digital enterprises, including Verizon, LabCorp, BMC, Coupa, Okta, Salesforce, and Zendesk. Founded by product people in 2013 in the heart of Raleigh, North Carolina, Pendo is backed by Battery Ventures, Spark Capital, Meritech Capital and Sapphire Ventures. Through its editorial site and community ProductCraft, sponsored events and podcast, Pendo aims to support the success of product people everywhere. For more information, visit: www.pendo.io

About Xactly

Xactly delivers a scalable, cloud-based enterprise platform for planning and incenting sales organizations, including sales quota and territory planning, incentive compensation management, and predictive analytics. Using this powerful sales performance management (SPM) portfolio, customers mitigate risk, accelerate sales performance, and increase business agility. Combined with Xactly Insights™– the industry’s only empirical big data platform, Xactly empowers companies with real-time compensation insights and benchmarking data that maximize the bottom line. With an open, standards-based architecture, Xactly seamlessly integrates within an enterprise’s existing infrastructure, with the ability to work with any ERP, CRM, or HCM application, while meeting the highest enterprise standards in security, reliability, and privacy.

©2020 Xactly Corporation. All rights reserved. Xactly, the Xactly logo, and “Inspire Performance” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xactly Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

PR CONTACT

Amanda Molaro

LaunchSquad

[email protected] | 415-625-8555