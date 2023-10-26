Seasoned marketing veteran brings over 25 years of experience driving sales and marketing alignment

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xactly , the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, today announced that Jennifer McAdams is joining the organization as Chief Marketing Officer. With over two decades of experience leading marketing teams within the software industry, McAdams will partner with Xactly’s marketing and sales teams to create and execute integrated strategies that will accelerate growth and drive significant impact for Xactly.

McAdams has worked closely with Xactly over the past year, serving in an advisory CMO role as part of Vista Equity Partners’ Value Creation Team. Her partnership and the execution of a comprehensive marketing plan generated increased pipeline and higher quality leads for Xactly, inspiring the decision for McAdams to join permanently as a member of the senior leadership team.

“Jen’s comprehensive and inclusive approach is already paying dividends at Xactly,” said Arnab Mishra, Chief Operating Officer at Xactly. “Aligning Marketing with Product, Support, Customer Success and Renewals will propel the brand and pave the way for Xactly’s next stage of growth.”

Prior to Vista Equity Partners, McAdams served in various marketing roles at Progress, SAP, Ixia and Kaseya, dedicating her career to implementing impactful marketing strategies that empower sales teams.

“Xactly is a proven category leader in sales technology, developed by salespeople and for salespeople,” said McAdams. “By rallying sales and marketing together under one umbrella with streamlined processes, common KPIs, and a shared sense of trust, we’re poised to help customers adopt a similar holistic approach and achieve even greater high-quality revenue in the future.”

Learn more about McAdams and how to power sales and marketing teams in Xactly’s upcoming episode of Sales Hacks with Xactly on LinkedIn Live. Register here .

