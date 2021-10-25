Xactly Welcomes Megan Ackerson as New Chief Human Resources Officer

Breaking News
The former Brillio executive will continue to recruit top-tier talent and sustain vibrant workplace culture

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xactly, the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, today announced that Megan Ackerson has been named as the company’s new Chief Human Resources Officer.

As the demand for Xactly’s Intelligent Revenue solutions grows, she will focus efforts on driving talent acquisition globally. In addition, Ackerson will advance Xactly’s culture, belonging, inclusion and diversity (CBID) strategy to sustain high engagement and continue its award-winning workplace legacy.

Before joining Xactly, Ackerson was the Chief People Officer at Brillio where she focused on the company’s core values to invigorate their working environment and ability to hire at scale. During her tenure, Brillio’s headcount grew over 70 percent, employee engagement scores improved and attrition was significantly reduced.

“Megan comes to Xactly with a proven track record of growth and knows how to attract and retain high-caliber professionals. Her experience complements our strategy and global expansion initiatives,” said Chris Cabrera, founder and CEO at Xactly. “We’re excited to have her on our team.”

Ackerson joins Xactly as the company experiences rapid global expansion, including a 76 percent increase in European headcount and 71 percent year on year growth in the first half of 2021. Xactly’s inclusive culture has turned heads across the industry — in the past year, the company has won three workplace awards: Great Places to Work, Bay Area News Group Top Workplaces, and TrustRadius Tech Cares.

“Xactly’s technology, CARE values, and people-first culture inspires me,” said Ackerson. “I’m excited to collaborate with the leadership team and capitalize on the company’s momentum. Xactly’s future is bright.”

Before her role as CPO at Brillio, Ackerson spent 13 years at Hitachi Data Systems and Hitachi Vantara, where she directed a team of HR business partners for over 6,000 global employees.

To learn more about Xactly, its products and offerings, or if you are looking to join the company’s high performing team, please visit xactlycorp.com.

About Xactly

Xactly has helped thousands of companies and millions of sellers around the world beat their revenue targets. Using Xactly’s solutions, leaders look past the current quarter to create revenue streams for long-term growth.

The Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform marries artificial intelligence and 16 years of proprietary data in easy-to-use applications. Sentiment, process and trend analysis come together to form accurate machine forecasts. Quick identification and implementation of revenue plan, quota and territory improvements is easy. And, rapid calculation of even the most complex compensation plans keeps sales reps motivated and on track.

This makes the Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform the only solution that aligns seller behavior with boardroom strategy to create a resilient, predictable and profitable business.

To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in intelligent revenue, follow us on TwitterFacebook, and subscribe to our blog.

