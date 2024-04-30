PALO ALTO, Calif., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xage Security , a global leader in zero trust access and protection, today announced new AI-powered analytics and insight capabilities. These capabilities use AI to derive actionable insights from the unique user-activity data and visibility inherent to the Xage Fabric Platform. These insights empower cybersecurity teams to quickly and easily implement and refine preventative zero trust policies.

In a landscape where attacks are on the rise and the cybersecurity talent gap is growing, capabilities that enable organizations to be more effective and faster are at a premium. Organizations around the world are looking for solutions that enable them to more effectively and efficiently prevent cyber attacks.

“The imperative to prevent attacks on our critical infrastructure, governments, and enterprises is evident. Every day we hear warnings that the adversarial climate is getting worse, yet the rate of change to protect these systems on which we all rely is excruciatingly slow,” said Geoffrey Mattson, CEO of Xage Security. “Recent breakthroughs in Generative AI technologies combined with Xage’s rich, audit-quality data have introduced a fast track for cyber defenders to reclaim the upper hand. When this innovation is paired with an easily deployable technology and tried and tested principles like zero trust, we’re looking at a very real solution.”

The launch includes two significant product enhancements – Xage Insights, a data visualization and analytics engine, and Xena, an identity-based AI co-pilot. Combined, these capabilities will enable security administrators and operators to be more effective at implementing zero trust security principles every stage in their roles as cyber defenders. With Xage Insights and Xena, cyber defenders can:

Understand: Speed up the ability to comprehend the threat landscape across their IT, OT, and cloud environments. Prioritize suspicious user and device behavior that require further investigation and give administrators and operators the ability to ask detailed questions about their environment and security posture.

Speed up the ability to comprehend the threat landscape across their IT, OT, and cloud environments. Prioritize suspicious user and device behavior that require further investigation and give administrators and operators the ability to ask detailed questions about their environment and security posture. Respond: Armed with rich insights, shorten response times by providing recommendations for response and mitigation, including refined policies and recommended actions via Xage and broader ecosystem of security controls.

Armed with rich insights, shorten response times by providing recommendations for response and mitigation, including refined policies and recommended actions via Xage and broader ecosystem of security controls. Evolve: Continually improve their environment by dynamically developing and evolving policies to proactively counter emerging threats.

Xage Insights delivers insights into access usage, tracking interactions by identity, type, and geography. This provides organizations with a real-time situational awareness and deeper understanding of their security posture and potential vulnerabilities. The powerful analytics engine delivers insights into users, device, application, and workload interactions, like failed and excessive login attempts, enumeration, and lateral movement attempts. This helps to expose security risks or breaches by correlating the various events happening across the environment and complementing them with identity information. Xage Insights also informs admins of unexpected user behavior or unusual activities by proactively monitoring the environment for actual policy violations, eliminating the noise and focusing on real concerns.

Xena, an identity-based AI co-pilot, transforms and accelerates how teams interact with their data. Xena offers organizations the ability to ask questions of their environment, gain insights about emerging threats, gain remediation guidance and automate tasks. The quality of output from any Generative AI improves with the quality of its input. Because of the Xage Fabric’s unique multi-layer deployment extending from the core to the edge of the organization’s IT, OT, and cloud resources, it operates on richer, more granular access and behavior data than any other platform. This depth of data enables Xena to provide precise insights and tailored recommendations to drive better security posture through zero trust policy.

Xage Insights is generally available in May 2024 and Xena AI co-pilot beta version will be available in June 2024. These enhancements are not just tools but partners in the journey to secure digital assets and maintain trust in an ever-evolving cyber landscape. To learn about Xage Insights and Xena, read the Xage blog .

About Xage Security

Xage is a global leader in zero trust access and protection on a mission to pioneer a secure tomorrow. Control access and prevent attacks in the cloud, in the data center, at the remote operational edge anywhere on Earth, and even in orbit with the Xage Fabric Platform. Xage is easy to manage and can be deployed in a day, giving users easy and secure access to the assets they need from anywhere, while preventing advanced adversaries and insider threats at every stage of the attack chain. Learn why organizations like the U.S. Space Force, PETRONAS, and Kinder Morgan choose Xage at xage.com .

