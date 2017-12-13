Xbrane Biopharma informs about changes in management team

Pressrelease

2017-12-13

Xbrane Biopharma AB (“Xbrane” or “the Company”) announces that Carlo Colombo, Head of Production within Xbranes long acting injectable business, who forms a part of Xbranes management team, has on own initiative resigned. The resignation will take effect from 28 February 2018.

Carlo Colombo joined Xbrane Biopharma in January 2016 and has since then headed the commercial production of Spherotide.

Martin Åmark, CEO, comments: “It is with a heavy heart we see Carlo Colombo leave the company. Carlo’s contribution to the company has been very significant, particularly in the process of achieving GMP certification of our production facility and ramping up commercial production of Spherotide. On behalf of all Xbrane employees and the Board of Directors I want to thank Carlo for his contributions and wish him all the best in his new position.”

Xbrane has initiated the process to recruit a successor to Carlo, and in the interim period Paolo Sarmientos, Head of long acting injectables at Xbrane, will assume his position. The change in management will not impact the production and sale of Spherotide.

Om Xbrane

Xbrane is a commercial phase Swedish biopharmaceutical company specialized in biosimilars and long acting injectables. Xbrane has world leading expertise in developing generics for long acting injectable drugs and proprietary high-yield protein expression technology for the development of biosimilars. Xbrane’s headquarter is located in Stockholm and the company’s in-house research and development facilities are in Sweden and Italy. Xbrane is listed at Nasdaq First North since February 3rd, 2016 under the name XBRANE and Avanza Bank AB is Xbrane’s certified adviser. For more information see www.xbrane.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:30 13 December 2017.

