Breaking News
Home / Top News / Xbrane Biopharma informs about changes in management team

Xbrane Biopharma informs about changes in management team

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 16 mins ago

Pressrelease
2017-12-13

Xbrane Biopharma AB (“Xbrane” or “the Company”) announces that Carlo Colombo, Head of Production within Xbranes long acting injectable business, who forms a part of Xbranes management team, has on own initiative resigned. The resignation will take effect from 28 February 2018.

Carlo Colombo joined Xbrane Biopharma in January 2016 and has since then headed the commercial production of Spherotide.

Martin Åmark, CEO, comments: “It is with a heavy heart we see Carlo Colombo leave the company. Carlo’s contribution to the company has been very significant, particularly in the process of achieving GMP certification of our production facility and ramping up commercial production of Spherotide. On behalf of all Xbrane employees and the Board of Directors I want to thank Carlo for his contributions and wish him all the best in his new position.”

Xbrane has initiated the process to recruit a successor to Carlo, and in the interim period Paolo Sarmientos, Head of long acting injectables at Xbrane, will assume his position. The change in management will not impact the production and sale of Spherotide.

For further information, please contact:
Martin Åmark, CEO, Xbrane Biopharma AB
M: +46 (0) 763-093 777
E: [email protected]

Susanna Helgesen, CFO/IR, Xbrane Biopharma AB
M: +46 (0) 708-278 636
E: [email protected]

Om Xbrane
Xbrane is a commercial phase Swedish biopharmaceutical company specialized in biosimilars and long acting injectables. Xbrane has world leading expertise in developing generics for long acting injectable drugs and proprietary high-yield protein expression technology for the development of biosimilars. Xbrane’s headquarter is located in Stockholm and the company’s in-house research and development facilities are in Sweden and Italy. Xbrane is listed at Nasdaq First North since February 3rd, 2016 under the name XBRANE and Avanza Bank AB is Xbrane’s certified adviser. For more information see www.xbrane.com.

This information is information that Xbrane Biopharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:30 13 December 2017.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e7ddcf1-35b7-43df-99e4-6ddbebe3fe03

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.