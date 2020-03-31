Xceedance Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem, Offering P&C Insurers Worldwide Expertise in Global Implementation of Duck Creek Products

Partnership gives Duck Creek customers access to proven business and functional expertise to drive faster time to production and deliver superior ROI

BOSTON, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies announced today that it has expanded its Partner Ecosystem program through a new relationship with Xceedance. A P&C-insurance-industry-focused consulting and managed services company, Xceedance works with insurers, MGAs, brokers, and reinsurers worldwide to launch new products, implement cutting-edge technologies, optimize workflows, and boost profitability. With an experienced staff of Duck Creek professionals and subject matter experts on hand as part of its global insurance practice, Xceedance helps to serve Duck Creek’s growing international customer base.

“Xceedance has clients on four continents, and our insurance-focused workforce is responsive to a wide range of insurer organizations in distinctive business ecosystems,” said Amit Tiwari, chief technology officer at Xceedance. “Xceedance offers systems integration, configuration, and support services for the Duck Creek Platform. Our team offers deep product and industry knowledge for end-to-end implementations across specialty, commercial, and personal lines globally, and partnering with Duck Creek is a natural fit for us.”

Xceedance leverages the latest technologies to help insurers improve service, increase business, and grow revenue. Its insurance operations and technology experts deliver system implementations, process optimization, and manage product launches and functional workflow across all lines of insurance. As a Systems Integrator to both new and existing Duck Creek customers, the company offers a broad range of development and testing accelerators and frameworks for Duck Creek products, enhancing efficiency and enabling standardization during implementations. Those powerful accelerators help to enhance efficiency and standardization, for example by reducing forms development time by 40 percent.

“The strength and value provided through our Systems Integrator Partner network has always been a competitive advantage for Duck Creek, and it continues to grow in importance as we work with an ever increasing number, and more diverse types, of insurers around the world,” said Elizabeth Del Ferro, Vice President, Partner GTM at Duck Creek Technologies. “Xceedance brings industry expertise with all types of insurers in multiple markets around the globe and a substantial track record of success to the table, and Duck Creek is thrilled to welcome them into our rapidly-growing partner ecosystem.”

About Xceedance:

Xceedance (www.xceedance.com) is a global provider of strategic consulting and managed services, technology, data sciences and blockchain solutions to insurance organizations. Domiciled in Bermuda, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Liechtenstein, Germany, Poland, India, and Australia, Xceedance helps insurers launch new products, drive operations, implement intelligent technology, deploy advanced analytic capabilities, and achieve business process optimization. The experienced insurance professionals at Xceedance enable insurers, reinsurers, brokers, and program administrators worldwide to enhance policyholder service, enter new markets, boost workflow productivity, and improve profitability.

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

