NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) (“Xcel” or the “Company”), a media and consumer products company with expertise in livestream shopping and social commerce, announced today of its newly formed joint venture with supermodel, actress and entrepreneur, Christie Brinkley to develop TWRHLL, a lifestyle and apparel brand, for distribution in retail and livestream channels. Initial launch of TWRHLL is expected in the spring of 2024. Christie Brinkley will serve as the public face and voice of the brand, including appearing on broadcast and streaming services.

“I’m thrilled to partner with the team at Xcel Brands to collaborate and launch TWRHLL, a brand inspired by my many years in fashion and the timeless style of my home, Towerhill. We aim to focus on inclusivity and fun fashion,” said Ms. Brinkley. “I want to inspire women at any age and with any body type to confidentially wear products that support their individual characteristics. TWRHLL is a brand specifically tailored to these efforts and I am excited to connect personally with consumers across retail and livestream channels.”

“Christie is an icon, whose timeless elegance remains at the forefront of fashion,” stated Robert W. D’Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel Brands. “She is the perfect partner for Xcel Brands, as we continue to build a dynamic roster of brands supported by vibrant personalities that drive our retail strategy and establish powerful connections to consumers through live-selling channels.”

Xcel Brands is one of the largest apparel providers within the interactive TV market and is strategically investing in livestreaming technology platforms and partnerships. In addition to TWRHLL by Christie Brinkley, Xcel Brands owns C. Wonder by Christian Siriano, Halston, Judith Ripka and LOGO by Lori Goldstein brands. It also owns stakes in Isaac Mizrahi and Longaberger.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as one thing. Xcel owns the Judith Ripka, Halston, LOGO by Lori Goldstein, and C. Wonder by Christian Siriano brands and a minority stake in the Isaac Mizrahi brand. It also owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC. Xcel is pioneering a true modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retail, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customers shop. The company’s brands have generated in excess of $4 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. www.xcelbrands.com.

About Christie Brinkley

Supermodel, TV, Film and Stage Actress, Christie Brinkley is also well known as an Entrepreneur with many businesses including Christie Brinkley Authentic Skincare, hair extension collection and an organic prosecco line. Internationally recognized, Christie Brinkley has appeared on more than 500 magazine covers worldwide. She is the author of two bestselling books, her most recent, “Timeless Beauty; Over 100 Tips, Secrets, and Shortcuts to Looking Great” which debuted on the New York Times Bestseller list. As one of the most famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Icons, Christie, 69-years-young, returned to the pages of SI Swimsuit in recent years, and proved that age is nothing more than a number. Christie is mom to two daughters, Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Alexa Ray Joel. Christie is also mom to a son, Jack Brinkley-Cook.

Forward Looking Statements

