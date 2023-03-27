BLOOMFIELD, N.J., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xcitium , the cybersecurity industry’s leading provider of state-of-the-art endpoint protection solutions, has been recognized by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2023 Partner Program Guide.

This annual guide offers essential information to solution providers such as managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers as they explore technology manufacturers’ partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs. The 5-star rating is awarded to the companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, successful channel partnerships.

For the channel partner community, a critical factor when assessing which IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions is the breadth and depth of the partner programs those companies offer. Strong elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners’ long-term growth.

In the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

“We are honored to be recognized with a 5-star rating in the 2023 Partner Program Guide by the No. 1 source of IT channel news-CRN,” said Tamye Oshman, Vice President of Channel Marketing at Xcitium. “This highlights Xcitium’s commitment to our clients as we continue to provide cybersecurity solutions that minimize loss of productivity, while isolating and containing threats before they can damage networks, devices or assets minimizing all effects of cyber-attacks.”

“In today’s world, the need for innovation is greater than ever,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN’s 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel.”

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

About Xcitium

Xcitium, is used by more than 5,000 organizational customers & partners around the globe. Xcitium was founded with one simple goal – to put an end to cyber breaches. Our patented ZeroDwell technology uses Kernel-level API Virtualization to isolate and remove threats like zero-day malware & ransomware before they cause any damage to any endpoints. ZeroDwell is the cornerstone of Xcitium’s endpoint suite, which includes preemptive endpoint containment, endpoint detection & response (EDR), managed detection & response (MDR), and extended detection & response (XDR). Since its inception, Xcitium has a track record of zero breaches when fully configured. https://www.xcitium.com/

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

