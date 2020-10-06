XCPCNL Business Services, Corp. (XCPL) Moves into the ‘Affordable Housing Market’

DALLAS, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XCPCNL Business Services, Inc. (OTCPK: XCPL), a Business Out-Sourcing Company, announced today that the Company will be focusing on affordable housing through wholly owned subsidiary, Villa Riviera Inc., (VRI).

The National Low-Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reports that the U.S. has a national shortage of more than 7.2 Million affordable & available rental homes for families most in need.

VRI believes opportunity begins when people have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. The Company’s vision is that one day, every person will have an affordable home in a vibrant community, filled with promise and the opportunity for a good life. VRI’s mission is to create an opportunity for low and moderate-income people through affordable housing. The Company is driven by its mission, fueled by business discipline, and sustained by business partners and investors. VRI brings together the people and resources to create affordable housing.

VRI is currently in negotiations for several land packages as well as modular homes in Texas that will allow it to move quickly in the development of affordable housing in early 2021.

