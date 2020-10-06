Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / XCPCNL Business Services, Corp. (XCPL) Moves into the ‘Affordable Housing Market’

XCPCNL Business Services, Corp. (XCPL) Moves into the ‘Affordable Housing Market’

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

DALLAS, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XCPCNL Business Services, Inc. (OTCPK: XCPL), a Business Out-Sourcing Company, announced today that the Company will be focusing on affordable housing through wholly owned subsidiary, Villa Riviera Inc., (VRI).

The National Low-Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reports that the U.S. has a national shortage of more than 7.2 Million affordable & available rental homes for families most in need.

VRI believes opportunity begins when people have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. The Company’s vision is that one day, every person will have an affordable home in a vibrant community, filled with promise and the opportunity for a good life. VRI’s mission is to create an opportunity for low and moderate-income people through affordable housing. The Company is driven by its mission, fueled by business discipline, and sustained by business partners and investors. VRI brings together the people and resources to create affordable housing.

VRI is currently in negotiations for several land packages as well as modular homes in Texas that will allow it to move quickly in the development of affordable housing in early 2021.

About XCPCNL Business Services Corp., Inc. & Villa Riviera, Inc.

XCPCNL’s strategy is to complete select acquisitions of traditional staffing, information technology, land and affordable home development and consulting firms that meet XCPCNL’s valuation, expertise, geographic, and operational criteria. XCPCNL proposes to create value by providing diversified vertical and cross-selling opportunities to target firms, realizing savings from consolidating operations and leveraging a centralized back-office.

For more information on XCPCNL Business Services Corporation, please visit: www.xcpcnl.com.

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:

Irving D Boyes

Office: 214-998-0178

Email: [email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.