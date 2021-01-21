Breaking News
felene vodka
XDD Launches XDD-Mobile: End-to-End Mobile eDiscovery Solution

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xact Data Discovery (XDD), a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations, announces the launch of its new XDD-Mobile technology solution.

An integral component of the XDD-360 Technology Suite, XDD-Mobile is an online application that enables users to import, review, organize and process cumbersome mobile device data into easy to comprehend intelligence via a customized dashboard to optimize review results.   The award-winning solution removes mobile data silos and unlocks valuable data for reviews by integrating message data directly into normal eDiscovery workflows.

Coupled with XDD Forensics, Processing and Managed Review teams, XDD-Mobile delivers an end-to-end solution that simplifies cumbersome, complex mobile reviews from collection through review.

Drew Stern, XDD Vice President of Products states, “XDD-Mobile is the bridge between mobile device data collection and client review platforms that powers mobile discovery within our XDD-360 technology suite. Through conversation intelligence, advanced message threading, color chat bubble visualization and intuitive image review, XDD-Mobile enables client Discovery teams to deploy existing workflows already in place for other document types like email.”

Available in the US and UK, to learn more about the new XDD-Mobile and the XDD-360 Technology Suite, or to request a demo, visit the XDD-360 Technology Suite section of the XDD website.

About Xact Data Discovery

Xact Data Discovery is a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations. XDD helps clients optimize their eDiscovery matters by orchestrating precision communication between people, processes, technology and data.

XDD services include forensics, eDiscovery processing, Relativity hosting and managed review. XDD has 16 offices throughout the United States and one location in India. XDD offers exceptional customer service with a commitment to responsive, transparent and timely communication to ensure clients remain informed throughout the entire discovery life cycle.

Press Contact:

Bob Lorum
Xact Data Discovery
951.378.1991
[email protected]

