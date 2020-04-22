Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Xeeva Recognized on Spend Matters 2020 “50 Providers to Watch” List

Xeeva Recognized on Spend Matters 2020 “50 Providers to Watch” List

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

MADISON HEIGHTS, MI, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xeeva, Inc., a global provider of AI-powered indirect spend management solutions, has announced that it was included on Spend Matters “50 Providers to Watch” list for 2020.

Spend Matters releases its “50 Providers to Watch” list annually to recognize growing solution providers in the procurement and supply chain market. This list, now in its seventh year of publication, includes companies that are raising the bar and developing innovative products in the industry. Providers are independently selected by the Spend Matters analyst team by creating an Almanac listing, a valuable vendor intelligence directory that provides a view of the procurement service provider landscape.

Xeeva earned its spot on the list for the unique ways it provides data-driven insights to its customers. It is transforming the procurement space, starting with indirect spend, through a combination of AI-powered technology, industry insights, and spend domain expertise. Xeeva offers actionable spend insights and unparalleled data enrichment alongside its procurement and sourcing platforms – driving better, more strategic decision-making and delivering real financial impact. Last month, Xeeva was also recognized by Spend Matters as a solution leader on its SolutionMaps for Spend Analytics and E-Procurement.

“We’re proud to be included on Spend Matters ‘50 Providers to Watch’ this year,” said Nina Vellayan, Xeeva’s President & CEO. “This recognition acknowledges our efforts to provide organizations with the tools necessary to drive real-time savings and optimize procurement processes through data-driven spend management.”

Click here to view Spend Matters’ full list of procurement providers to watch.

To learn more about Xeeva’s AI-powered spend management solutions, visit www.xeeva.com.

About Spend Matters
Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner. Spend Matters is owned and managed by Azul Partners, Inc. 

About Xeeva
Founded in 2014, Xeeva is focused on accelerating the advancement and automation of indirect spend management solutions. Its full suite source-to-pay solution does more than just improve processes, it transforms your business – allowing you to truly see more, do more, and save more. Uniquely built with patented AI at its core, the power of its advanced technology is embedded throughout the entire suite and drives actual results across your organization. Xeeva reveals insights no other solution can see, eliminates tactical and tedious procurement tasks, and generates immediate bottom-line value in places you didn’t even know to look. For more information, visit www.xeeva.com.

Attachment

  • 2020SpendMatters50toWatch 
CONTACT: Marissa Bialick
Xeeva, Inc.
248-565-0471
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.