Breaking News
Home / Top News / XENT Class Action Deadline: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that Approximately 6 Days Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Class Action Against Intersect ENT – XENT

XENT Class Action Deadline: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that Approximately 6 Days Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Class Action Against Intersect ENT – XENT

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

NEW YORK, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announced that approximately six days remain to make a motion to serve as a lead plaintiff in a class action pending against Intersect ENT, Inc. (“Intersect ENT,” “XENT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XENT) on behalf of those who purchased XENT securities between August 1, 2018 and May 6, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you purchased XENT securities during the Class Period, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Intersect ENT Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected].

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.   If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Intersect ENT class action, you must move the court no later than July 15, 2019.

The complaint, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges claims under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Intersect ENT lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access to the Company’s “SINUVA” sinus implant; (2) Intersect ENT’s sales force would focus on ensuring reimbursement; (3) Intersect ENT’s sales representatives were less focused on driving sales; (4) physicians were less likely to adopt Intersect ENT’s SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement; (5) the Company would increase staffing to address these issues; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On May 6, 2019, the Company disclosed a first quarter 2019 loss of $10.8 million and lowered guidance for the remainder of 2019. The Company also reported that Lisa Earnhardt, Intersect ENT’s Chief Executive Officer of 11 years, had resigned. On this news, Intersect ENT’s share price fell $8.05, or more than 25%, to close at $25.10 per share on May 7, 2019.

If you purchased XENT securities during the Class Period, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/intersectent-xent-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-132/ or contact Matthew Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected].

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.