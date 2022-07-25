Xeriant Announces Date, Time, and Link for Upcoming Press Conference

Breaking News
BOCA RATON, Fla., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI), an aerospace company dedicated to Advanced Air Mobility and associated specialty chemicals and materials, announced today that it will hold an online press conference, August 3, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. EDT, to discuss the Company’s recent significant positive developments. The press conference will be held at the Florida Atlantic University and will be broadcast at: http://www.xeriant.com/august-2022-press-conference.

Institutional investors and press may call Xeriant’s investor relations department at (561) 491-9595 to receive a press packet and investor slide deck.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. (d.b.a. Xeriant Aerospace) is an aerospace company dedicated to the emerging aviation market called Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), the transition to eco-friendly on-demand flight, and is partnering with and acquiring strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant is focused on the development and deployment of next-generation electrically powered aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), breakthrough technologies and advanced materials which can be successfully integrated and commercialized, and the critical infrastructure components needed to support operations. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com. 

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and “projects”) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.  

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.  

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Xeriant, Inc.
Investor Relations Dept.:
(561) 491-9595
IR@xeriant.com 
www.xeriant.com 

