BOCA RATON, Fla., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) (“Xeriant” or “the Company”), a Company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of advanced materials and aerospace technologies, announces an update regarding the future production of NEXBOARD™, the flame-, water-, mold- and insect-resistant building panel set to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF and MgO board for new and retrofit construction.

Over the past several months, the Xeriant team has been assessing U.S. manufacturing facilities in the New York tri-state area to determine their capabilities for producing the NEXBOARD™ panels. Xeriant recognizes that choosing the right manufacturing facility is an important decision which can have a significant impact on the success of its business and is taking several factors into consideration, including location, level of quality control, capacity, equipment and technology, workforce, cost of production, and availability of materials, among other things.

“Most of our time has been spent in the New York tri-state area, which has an abundance of feedstock for the NEXBOARD™ product, is one of the largest consumer markets in the world, has world class infrastructure including railways and seaports, as well as a range of state-sponsored incentives and resources to help manufacturing companies grow and succeed,” stated Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant.

Dave Zajac, Managing Director of Xeriant’s Advanced Chemicals and Materials Division, commented, “We’re happy to have chosen a manufacturing facility to run a small-scale production trial, which will manufacture up to forty 4’ x 8’ wallboards in varying thicknesses, using up to four different flame-retardants for testing purposes. A large U.S.-based homebuilder is standing by to receive the test samples, which may determine their level of interest in pursuing a large purchase order or a licensing arrangement for a dedicated full-scale production facility.”

