Large-Scale Production Method Key to Major Pending Sales Contracts

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) (“Xeriant” or “the Company”), a Company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of aerospace technologies and advanced materials, announces today the successful testing of a proprietary high-volume production process for its environmentally-friendly patent-pending NEXBOARDTM composite construction panel. Made primarily from plastic and cardboard waste, the revolutionary replacement for drywall and wood-based building products is 100% recyclable and resistant to fire, water, mold and insects. Xeriant’s industrial-scale manufacturing technique will allow NEXBOARD to be competitively priced while delivering the quality and uniformity required for successful integration into the construction industry. The combination of NEXBOARD’s specialized manufacturing process, composition, resistance properties, pricing and recently filed patent presents a significant barrier to entry for competitors.

“For the past several months, Xeriant’s materials division has been keenly focused on determining the most effective manufacturing system to fabricate our NEXBOARD composite construction panels. We developed an innovative process which provides high throughput levels and precision controls, utilizing the latest automation technology. The industry is desperate for a viable green alternative to gypsum board as part of a transition toward greater efficiency, safety and sustainability in building design. Drywall has essentially remained unchanged for over a century and is extremely vulnerable to moisture and mold. In addition, NEXBOARD can also be used instead of plywood or OSB for sheathing. Our homebuilder clients are anxious to receive and approve our production samples so we can execute pending contracts and begin our quest to disrupt the building materials industry,” said Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant.

NEXBOARD is a high-performance composite building panel made from post-industrial and post-consumer plastic and cardboard waste, and is positioned to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF and MgO board for new and retrofit construction. An eco-friendly product, NEXBOARD is anticipated to have a transformative impact on the construction industry for both residential and commercial development worldwide. The global market for green building materials is forecast to reach $610 Billion by 2028 according to a report by Global Market Insights.

“We are happy to report that we have successfully proven the process for making Xeriant’s NEXBOARD composite construction panels using a proprietary manufacturing methodology. The testing has demonstrated the required production speed, consistency and finish to meet Xeriant’s needs. However, we’re most excited about NEXBOARD’s ability to significantly impact the environment by reducing plastic waste in our landfills and oceans while making our structures safer and significantly cutting the amount of wood used in construction each year. Most people don’t realize this, but it takes about 125 trees to make a single 2,500 square foot home. As a specialized large-scale plastics manufacturer for over 35 years, we have a great deal of experience producing, distributing and servicing a wide variety of products that are integral to our clients’ success,” stated Tom Fitzgerald, Jr., Executive Vice President of TMF Corporation.

About TMF Corporation

Since 1988, TMF Corporation has been manufacturing and distributing high quality plastic containers and pallets for commercial and government clients. TMF prides itself on providing quality products and responsive support to its customers which have included major manufacturers in the auto, food, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as all levels of government. In 2004, TMF was one of the first manufacturers to have a FM Approved nontoxic fire-retardant product. In 2016, TMF started utilizing a nonhalogenated compound and received FM 4996 approval for its plastic fire-retardant pallets, delivering fire protection as good as or better than its wood counterpart. Now, some of the largest pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca, depend on TMF Corporation to meet their compliance requirements.

For more information, please go to www.tmfcorporation.com

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is a company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of emerging aerospace technologies, including next generation air and spacecraft, and advanced eco-friendly materials which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industry sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport.

For more information, please go to www. xeriant.com

