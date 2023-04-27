Xevant President Jeff Lininger 2023 Gold Stevie® Award Winner | Maverick of the Year – Business Products

LEHI, Utah, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xevant, the leader and creator of automated data analytics for organizations managing pharmacy benefits, announced today that Jeff Lininger, President, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Maverick of the Year category in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit, and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners in a wide range of categories, including Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Lininger was nominated in the Maverick of the Year category for Business Products.

Lininger joined Xevant in 2021 and plays a pivotal role in scaling the company for growth as he oversees multiple areas, including operations, human resources, finance, technology, security & compliance, product development, and quality assurance. Among his notable achievements in the last two years is the introduction of the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS), which has proven to be crucial in influencing and tracking key metrics for startups. Under his direction, Xevant has become equipped to address issues head-on by identifying, discussing, and solving these challenges in a safe and entrusted team space.

“I am humbled and honored to receive this award,” said Lininger. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and I am grateful for their support in driving innovation and progress. As we continue to move forward, I am confident that we will build on our successes and deliver even greater impact for our customers and stakeholders.”

Xevant CEO Brandon Newman shared, “Jeff’s leadership has brought incredible traction and sustainable growth to our organization without sacrificing our culture and heart.” Newman continued, “His ability to drive positive change and improve processes and systems has fostered the kind of innovation that will take our organization to new heights.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Xevant

Xevant’s revolutionary pharmacy benefits platform infuses real-time automation and alerts throughout the data analysis process accelerating and simplifying the painstaking task of report building for PBMs, TPAs, Health Plans, Brokers, and Consultants. With Xevant, critical pharmacy analysis that took weeks, months or more can now be done instantly. The results are optimized business processes, reduced operating costs, and improved patient outcomes. Xevant is recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work and America’s No. 1 Fastest Growing Private Software Company on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. Visit www.xevant.com and follow Xevant on LinkedIn for more information about how it helps its customers deliver faster, more accurate results.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of the 2023 American Business Awards include HCL America, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

