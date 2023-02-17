Westgate Resorts Selected as the Official Resort of the XFL

ARLINGTON, TX, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The XFL today announced that Westgate Resorts (“Westgate”), one of the largest resort and timeshare developers in the country, has joined the League as Founding Partner. As part of this new partnership, Westgate has been selected as the Official Resort of the XFL and will also host stadium activations and offer exclusive hospitality upgrades for fans throughout the season. Westgate has 22 expansive resorts across the country and is in multiple XFL team markets with resorts in Orlando and Las Vegas.

“Westgate is known for being a leader in providing premiere hospitality for its guests and we are excited to have them joining the XFL as a Founding Partner,” said Dany Garcia, Chairwoman and Owner. “As we begin this XFL season and beyond, this partnership enables us to further take care of our fans and provide them with even more unique experiences at our games.”

Per the agreement, Westgate will have a strong presence at all XFL games with season-long gameday tabling to drive brand awareness and promote tour opportunities. Westgate will offer exclusive gameday hospitality upgrades when qualified fans sign up for Westgate tours, including suite tickets, post-game meet & greets with players and coaches, and postgame autograph sessions. Westgate will also be the sponsor of the seat upgrade promotion for each regular season home game. The XFL and Westgate will continue their relationship throughout the offseason, with activations at certain XFL events such as player showcases and the Draft.

“We’re glad to have another exceptional brand join our list of Founding Partners. We are a League that has been built from the ground up with the support of our strong partnerships, and Westgate brings best-in-class experience in hospitality to help elevate our in-season gameday offerings,” added Dwayne Johnson, Owner.

“Creating an engaging and immersive fan experience is critical to the success of the XFL, and we’re very pleased we’ve found such a well-suited partner to help us deliver the best game-day experience for our fans,” said Russ Brandon, XFL President.

“We’re thrilled to be selected as the Official Resort of the XFL and excited to play a key role in providing fans with unforgettable experiences,” said Richard Siegel, Westgate Resorts Executive Vice President. “This partnership represents the perfect combination of innovative sports and entertainment, and we look forward to sharing it with XFL fans everywhere as our two organizations grow together.”

About Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is the largest privately-held timeshare company in the world and one of the largest resort developers in the United States. Founded in 1982 by David Siegel, the company is headquartered in Orlando with seven Orlando hotel resorts, and 22 themed destination resorts nationwide, featuring more than 14,000 luxury villas and hotel rooms in popular vacation destinations throughout the United States such as Orlando, and Cocoa Beach, Florida; New York City, New York; Park City, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada; Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Williamsburg, Virginia; Branson, Missouri; and Mesa, Arizona. In 2022, the company launched the cutting-edge World of Westgate (WOW) Loyalty Program, an exclusive program that rewards Westgate Owners and Hotel Guests with prestigious perks and privileges at no added cost. The company has garnered many distinct accolades, including the 2022 ACE Project of Excellence Award from the American Resort Development Association (ARDA) for Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, recognition from Forbes Travel Advisor ranking Westgate Park City Resort & Spa as a recommended resort in its 2022 Star Awards and 73 Best of State Awards for Westgate Park City Resort & Spa after winning ten years in a row. Westgate Resorts locations are known to feature a variety of unique restaurant, retail, and spa concepts, including Los Amigos Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar, Villa Italiano Chophouse, Drafts Burger Bar, Edge Steakhouse, Westgate Marketplace & Deli, and Serenity Spa by Westgate. For more information about Westgate Resorts, visit WestgateResorts.com. Find Westgate Resorts on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About XFL

The XFL’s ownership group—led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners—is building a fan-first, fast-paced global professional football league with innovative rules and an enhanced 360-game experience. The XFL will bring entertainment to world-class football, with the goal of advancing football and expanding player opportunities when it launches in February 2023.

