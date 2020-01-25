President Xi Jinping said China was facing a “grave situation” as the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak jumped to 41, overshadowing celebrations of the Lunar New Year that began on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Xi says China faces ‘grave situation’ as virus toll hits 41 - January 25, 2020
- China says confirms total of 1,372 cases from coronavirus outbreak: state media - January 25, 2020
- Iraqi security forces raid protest camps, 4 killed after Sadr supporters withdraw - January 25, 2020