China must make every effort to maintain economic and social control as it battles the coronavirus epidemic, and avoid causing panic that could lead to secondary “disasters,” President Xi Jinping told senior officials earlier this month.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Xi says China must keep economic, social order while battling coronavirus - February 15, 2020
- Chinese tourist becomes Europe’s first coronavirus death - February 15, 2020
- China will build a complete epidemic emergency response system: CCTV - February 15, 2020