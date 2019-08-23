China’s Xiaomi is poised to launch a consumer lending business in India in the coming weeks, making an ambitious tilt at the booming financial services market where data privacy concerns and fierce competition present formidable challenges.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Xiaomi banks on phone data for finance play in India - August 23, 2019
- Hong Kong braces for fresh protests, Canada stops staff travel to mainland China - August 23, 2019
- Hong Kong court extends restrictions on airport protesters: state TV - August 23, 2019