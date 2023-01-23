Bringing Together Leading Companies to Join the Founding of a New Kind of World. A World Owned By Everyone, XLANTIS.

MIAMI, FL, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XLANTIS, a leading web3 venture on the forefront of the gaming, sports, and live entertainment industry, is proud to announce its founding companies are now committed to bringing the XLANTIS vision to a global market. Envisaged as an open-world, multi-platform, single and multiplayer ecosystem that offers the highest quality experiential world possible, XLANTIS is deeply dedicated to bringing the concepts of digital ownership and community engagement to users around the world. The founding companies, all industry leaders in their respective fields, are now taking the next step in furthering XLANTIS’ global reach by focusing on monetization and decentralizing power back to the community.

#XMANNA is a multi-patented blockchain software provider that is focused on building the future of community engagement through its cutting-edge gaming service protocol. XMANNA is playing an increasingly central role in the Web3 space by creating true utility for NFTs and designing the next era of interaction, gamification, and entertainment in the sports space. Its innovative NFT solutions will also help drive the monetization of the XLANTIS ecosystem.

#xCITEGroup is a Web3 thought-leader that provides high quality, customer-centric products to consumers globally, while supporting companies in capitalizing on blockchain and metaverse opportunities. xCITE Group has previously worked to support the Web3 initiatives of prominent artists and musicians, as well as leading sports clubs and entertainment providers around the world. xCITE Group is tasked with crafting and implementing unique technical solutions for XLANTIS users, based around original tokenization models, blockchain smart contracts, and metaverse integration.

#Backstage is an NFT-based ticketing platform and metaverse that is powering the global events industry’s progress into the decentralized space. Backstage has partnered with hundreds of night clubs, concert venues, festivals, and sports teams around the world – leveraging blockchain, NFT, and metaverse technology to bring universal access to event venues. Backstage will facilitate XLANTIS’ own push into the global live entertainment industry, while also helping entertainment providers to grow their reach with a presence in the XLANTIS ecosystem.

#ORSEN is a full-service, brand-focused international sports marketing agency that delivers multi-market, authentic partnerships between clubs and their fans. Orsen deploys world-leading technology, such as big data analytics, to identify the platforms and solutions that best drive community engagement. Orsen will help ensure that sports clubs and fans across the sporting world can leverage the XLANTIS ecosystem to boost engagement, increase interaction, and create lifelong shared experiences.

#HaZimation is a London based production company that develops and produces original IP in feature films, series, and video games as well as metaverse content. Utilizing their pipeline powered by Unreal Engine 5, the world’s most powerful real-time 3D creation tool, HaZimation’s in-house team of creatives, storytellers, and game developers consistently collaborate to develop unique content for XLANTIS audience, ranging from the huge open world building, to the gameplay experience, right through to the cinematic storytelling elements. HaZimation is leading the gamification and creative direction of XLANTIS, as this platform strives to become the metaverse’s premier entertainment provider.

#Nu3raStudios is a research and development studio that specializes in creating immersive, interactive virtual experiences and content merging the physical and digital worlds. Nu 3ra works with the sports and entertainment industries to create cutting-edge technologies that push the boundaries of what is possible, focusing on combining the metaverse and blockchain with high-end entertainment to create groundbreaking solutions for the next generation of entertainment. Nu 3ra strives to be at the forefront of this rapidly evolving field and is committed to delivering the highest quality products to our clients. With a strong focus on artificial intelligence-based workflows, the team is able to assess projects quickly and utilize their expertise to bring novel technologies to life. This diverse group of professionals allows Nu 3ra to be at the forefront of the industry and constantly push the boundaries of what the world of immersive, interactive virtual experiences can provide.

#BluCanaryCapital is an advisory company that uses new financial technologies to put capital to work. Blu Canary raises money for businesses with large audiences and “tribal” power by crowdfunding with a Security Token Offering (STO) registered with the SEC and subject to FINRA regulations. Its first target market is Augmented Reality (AR) applications, metaverse content, and gaming, as the company seeks to build a new financial ecosystem that combines the protections of SEC regulation with the efficiency, security, and liquidity of digital assets.

#xMetAds is the exclusive full-service advertising company of XLANTIS. xMetAds is anticipating the next generation of advertising, an industry which will cut across different sectors and verticals. xMetAds is creating a fully immersive marketing experience, allowing for engagement that is limited only by your imagination.

The XLANTIS founding team commented: “We are delighted to announce our partnerships with these leading projects in the Web3, blockchain, and metaverse spaces. Each brings unique qualities, industry experience, technologies, and client bases that will be invaluable as XLANTIS expands its global reach. We are confident that these collaborations will ensure we are successful in providing an AAA premium quality web3 experience whilst driving monetization of our metaverse, decentralizing power to our community, and achieving our mission of being the leading metaverse venue for gaming, sports, and live entertainment.”

