San Francisco, CA, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xnito, a company dedicated to safety and sustainability, has launched a new initiative that supports reforestation projects in areas affected by deforestation. For a limited time, Xnito will plant a tree with leading environmental organizations for every helmet sold on their website or through retail partners.

The initiative is part of Xnito’s long-term commitment to sustainability. Communities worldwide are facing the consequences of rapid deforestation, including soil erosion, loss of habitat for wildlife, and increased carbon emissions. To mitigate these effects, Xnito has committed to planting a tree for every helmet sold.

Xnito’s helmets exceed the industry standard for protection, making them a top choice for riders using electric vehicles such as eBikes, escooters, and onewheels. They are also suitable for electric skateboards, making them some of the best bike helmets currently available in the market.

The initiative will launch on Earth Day (April 22nd) and will apply to all helmets purchased from the company’s website and retail partners for a limited time.

Xnito’s mission goes beyond just creating high-quality helmets. They aim to educate people about the lack of safety in the eVehicle market and to promote safety and sustainability in the industry. With their line of NTA 8776 compliant helmets, Xnito sets the bar for safety standards in the market.

Don’t miss out on the chance to see Xnito and their top-quality helmets at the (e)revolution trade show in Denver, Colorado from June 8th to 11th. Visit their booth and learn more about their mission to make a positive impact on the environment while promoting safety in the eVehicle industry.

